LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs Labour government and the Nationalist Opposition are insisting on the need that truth and full justice must prevail following yesterday’s unexpected turn in court during the trial of the Degiorgio brothers as half way through the first day of their trial, they pleaded guilty to their involvement in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. George and Alfred Degiorgio were sentenced to 40 years in prison each. Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb on 16 October 2017. After the judge walked out from the courtroom, George Degiorgio turned round on Caruana Galiziàs family asking: may I address you? While he got a firm no, he said “all I wanted to do is apologise.” Then, his brother, Alfred Degiorgio stood up and stressed that they wanted to apologise, and added whoever wants to know, we can tell the truth from beginning to end.

Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela described the 40-year prison sentence as “an important step forward, to deliver justice in a case that represents a dark chapter in Maltàs history.” In a statement, Robert Abela added, “there are now three individuals found guilty of this homicide who have been condemned to imprisonment. Another three individuals are awaiting trial.” While reiterating the government’s commitment to deliver full justice to the Caruana Galizia family, and to the Maltese people, Abela expressed his appreciation to all the authorities “who have already worked hard and who will continue to work on this case.” The Maltese Premier declared that the government will continue to support the authorities as they carry out their duties and will continue implementing important reforms to strengthen further the rule of law principles and democracy in Malta.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said developments in court on Friday were another step towards justice for Daphne Caruana Galizia. “We have to continue striving for truth and justice to prevail,” said Grech, adding that only this can help heal the nation.

Speaking outside the court on Friday evening, the son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Matthew said “I’m relieved that they have been convicted and sentenced. Now it’s about the remaining cases,” in reference to the impending trials of alleged mastermind Yorgen Fenech and the two men who allegedly provided the bomb that killed his mother.

Anti-corruption NGO Repubblika said that the admission by two men of their involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is only a small step towards full justice.

