LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Attorney General is requesting life imprisonment for Maltese businessman Yorgen Fenech for his involvement in the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Fenech is also being indicted for complicity in the 2017 murder and criminal conspiracy. While the first indictment carries a life imprisonment, the second carries a sentence of 20 to 30 years in prison.

Fenech will stand trial as he stands accused of masterminding the murder. Two alleged hitmen, brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio will also face trial, while a third man, Vince Muscat, has already been sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder.

The Bill of Indictment was filed by Deputy Attorney General just before a scheduled sitting in a bail request before the Criminal Court.

The prosecution said that Yorgen Fenech ordered cyanide powder from Ukraine and a number of weapons, including grenades and guns, and hundreds of bullets in 2018. The information came from emails found on Fenech’s devices that showed how he paid in Bitcoin for the poison and weapons.

The prosecution presented messages exchanged between Fenech and his brother as proof that the acccused was attempting to flee from Malta to Palermo when he was arrested in November 2019. The prosecution shot down the defencès argument that Fenech was only taking his yacht from Malta to Siciliy for repairs by insisting that the repairs were scheduled for January 2020.

(ITALPRESS).