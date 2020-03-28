On 7 April, on the occasion of World Health Day, “Start the Future” will be held a free international online event of its kind. It is promoted by the Web Marketing Festival, with the partnership of the Maltese Italian Chamber of Commerce and other international partners and will see the participation of startups, speakers, investors and people from all over the world. An invitation has been launched to present innovative projects, testimonials, products and services to address current emergencies and 4 global challenges: education, health, climate change and digital transformation. “The Italian Chamber of Commerce of Malta has decided to join and support Start the Future, the global event that will be held online on April 7 and organized by the Web Marketing Festival – said President Victor Camilleri -. It’s time for ideas to help support the entire community. In Malta there are many startups, innovative and consulting companies that can make a significant contribution to the company to overcome this global emergency”. The Covid-19 emergency is seriously affecting the balance of many countries in Europe and around the world and their respective economic, health and education systems.

“For this reason, during the event, which is free of charge and entirely online – said Camilleri – innovative projects, testimonials, products and services that can be used to deal with the great global changes of our time and to deal with the difficulties caused by Covid-19 will be presented. This event is a great opportunity for innovative Maltese and Italian startups to emerge in the international framework and support the new global challenges that many industries are facing.” The Start the Future call, which runs on the Web Marketing Festival’s website until 2 April, allows start-ups, scale ups, ONPs, research centres, companies and agencies, as well as individuals, investors, journalists, policy makers, researchers and innovators, to send and propose projects, ideas and testimonials that can then be presented during the online event.

