LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The public inquiry board charged to investigate whether the Maltese State did enough to prevent the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia said it will present its conclusions to Prime Minister Robert Abela and State Advocate in the coming days after concluding its work. Then, the Office of the Prime Minister have eight working days to review it. The report will then be handed over to the Caruana Galizia family to review it.

Over the past 18 months, the inquiry board composed by three judges, heard many witnesses, including former prime minister Joseph Muscat, his former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri, ministers, journalists and activists.

The board was set up in December 2019 following pressure from European institutions and the civil society. Ooriginally it had a nine-month term to conclude its work but requested an extension since the process was disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

(ITALPRESS).