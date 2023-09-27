Alarm Phone, 145 migrants at risk in the Central Med

Lampedusa - Italy - August 17, 2023 Mediterranean sea. Banksy rescue ship Louise Michel Vessel Louise Michel ship's crew during a rescue mission in the Mediterranean sea August 17, 2023 The rescue vessel Louise Michel funded by Banksy, attends 2 boats in distress that departed from Tunisia and calls for an end to the European Union Tunisian deal. Pressure on PN Giorgia Meloni grows as Italy's interior ministry announces 100,000 migrant arrivals this year (Lampedusa - 2023-08-18, Jonathan Weinspach/ROPI) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The international NGO Alarm Phone confirmed that 145 migrants are in serious danger and are risking to die. Alarm Phone alerted the authorities about the group of migrants in distress after they escaped from Libya on a fishing vessel. The NGO confirmed that the migrants had engine problems before it lost contact with them. Authorities in the Mediterranean are being urged to launch a rescue mission without delay as the weather is deteriorating. The international NGO Alarm Phone confirmed that 145 migrants are in serious danger and are risking to die. Alarm Phone alerted the authorities about the group of migrants in distress after they escaped from Libya on a fishing vessel. The NGO confirmed that the migrants had engine problems before it lost contact with them. Authorities in the Mediterranean are being urged to launch a rescue mission without delay as the weather is deteriorating.

– Photo: Agenzia Fotogramma –
(ITALPRESS).

