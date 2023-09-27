LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The international NGO Alarm Phone confirmed that 145 migrants are in serious danger and are risking to die. Alarm Phone alerted the authorities about the group of migrants in distress after they escaped from Libya on a fishing vessel. The NGO confirmed that the migrants had engine problems before it lost contact with them. Authorities in the Mediterranean are being urged to launch a rescue mission without delay as the weather is deteriorating. The international NGO Alarm Phone confirmed that 145 migrants are in serious danger and are risking to die. Alarm Phone alerted the authorities about the group of migrants in distress after they escaped from Libya on a fishing vessel. The NGO confirmed that the migrants had engine problems before it lost contact with them. Authorities in the Mediterranean are being urged to launch a rescue mission without delay as the weather is deteriorating.

