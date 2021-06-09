LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A record of 740kg of cocaine with a street value of around 100 million was intercepted by the Maltese customs at the Malta Freeport in a container en-route from Ecuador to Slovenia.

The container which was carrying 1,080 boxes of bananas, was screened following some discrepancies noted by the customs officials. The cargo was iinspected physically, and officials found 740 packets of white powder hidden in 37 boxes. Further investigations confirmed that the packets were full of high-purity cocaine. The packets of 1kg each, were hidden within the boxes of bananas.

The police in Malta are still investigating while magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo is leading an inquiry.

