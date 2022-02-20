VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A group of 68 migrants amongst whom are several women and three children are in danger in the Maltese search and rescue area. This was confirmed by the non-governmental organisation Alarm Phone.

The NGO said that a boat, which had left from Libya, sent out a distress call. Alarm Phone informed the authorities that the boat was adrift in the Maltese search and rescue region.

Alarm Phone is urging the Maltese authorities to intervene.

(ITALPRESS).

