LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Armed Forces of Malta has rescued a group of 40 migrants in the Maltese search and rescue area. The group was saved following six days in distress, despite calls for assistance to the Maltese authorities from the NGO Alarm Phone. The migrants will be brought to Malta. According to the European Council for Refugees and Exiles, the number of arrivals in Malta between 2020 and 2021 was low, mostly as a consequence of national policies. “Since May 2020, and throughout 2021, the Armed Forces of Malta drastically decreased rescues at sea. In 2021, the Maltese Government continued to deny disembarkation to individuals rescued at sea, in particular where the rescue was conducted by Ngo vessels”.

