Maltàs leading and grammy-nominated tenor Joseph Calleja will once again join musical forces with Zucchero, popularly known as ‘the father of Italian blues’, with international hits ‘Diamantè, ‘Il Volò, ‘Baila morenà, and ‘Senza una donnà in a national spectacle that will take place on Friday, 4th September, in Floriana. With the partecipation of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, the upcoming event promises to be yet another unforgettable celebration of music under the stars.

In 2013 and 2015, Zucchero and Calleja have performed together in Malta.

To date, Zucchero has sold over 60 million records around the world, winning numerous competitions and awards, including four Festivalbar editions, nine Wind Music Awards, two World Music Awards, six IFPI Europe Platinum Awards, and a Grammy Award nomination. The Italian household name has collaborated and performed with Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Brian May, Miles Davis, Ray Charles, B. B. King, Sting, Bono, Dolores O’Riordan, Paul Young, Peter Gabriel, Luciano Pavarotti, and Andrea Bocelli.

The general public can expect songs from the superstars’ new album released last November and performed live for the very first time just last June. The event will be adhering to all public health guidelines and procedures. Ticketsare on-sale to the public from Monday 20th July.

