TRIPOLI (LIBYA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – During his official mission in Tripoli, Libya, the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, has signed a joint statement with the Minister of Industry and Minerals of the Government of National Unity of Libya, Ahmed Ali Abouhisa, aimed at promoting economic and industrial collaboration initiatives in the energy, critical raw materials and green technology sectors.

The Italy-Libya agreement aims to facilitate direct investment and joint initiatives between companies from the two countries, exploring forms of cooperation in the context of environmental and digital transition, through the exchange of information and knowledge in the field of research and innovation applied to the manufacturing industry and the training of new skills.

“Italy and Libya have numerous complementary factors in both economic and industrial sectors. For this reason, ever closer cooperation between countries represents an added value for both the European Union and the African continent, as provided for in the Mattei Plan,” Urso said. He added, “Our countries have historic cooperation in the energy sector that we intend to strengthen, especially in renewable energy and its transport through the interconnection cables between the two countries. The focus on renewable sources also becomes visible as Italy will soon become the first European manufacturer of new generation photovoltaic panels with the 3Sun plant in Catania.”

Urso explained that the synergies provided for in the agreement also concern the mining sector, with a specific focus on critical raw materials, “which represent the new frontier of industry and on which Italy and Libya want to engage in the development of a specific industrial context. Our country is ready to make its engineering and entrepreneurial know-how available to initiate synergies that can provide win-win collaboration agreements, aimed at extraction and processing in Libya, for the benefit of both nations and in full consistency with the Italian critical raw materials law that will be presented in a few weeks to the Cabinet of Ministers,” said Urso.

During the bilateral meeting between the two ministers, synergies in the steel sector were also addressed, with a focus on the investment of Italian companies in Libya, and the transfer of skills in digital technology, also through the AI Hub for Sustainable Development in cooperation with UNDP, as indicated in the ministerial statement of the G7 summit of the Ministers of Industry, Technology and Digital held on 14 and 15 March in Verona and Trento.

