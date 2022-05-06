LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to address the Maltese Parliament next Tuesday. This was nnounced by the Speaker of the Maltese Parliament An?lu Farrugia.

Last month, Maltàs foreign affairs minister Ian Borg invited the Ukrainian president to address Maltese MPs during the phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba.

Farrugia confirmed that preparations are underway and said the Ukrainian president is expected to virtually address Parliament on Tuesday at 4pm.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine started over two months ago, Zelenskyy has addressed a number of parliaments including the United States Congress, the UK’s House of Commons, and the European Parliament.

Maltàs Parliament is set to open tomorrow following the 26 March election.

– photo agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).