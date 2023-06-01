ROMA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The European Parliament gave the green light to the negotiating of the production of ammunition and missiles under the Act in Support of Ammunition Production (ASAP). During the plenary session in Brussels, the European Parliament voted in favour of the regulation which aims to enhance the capacity of production and allow delivery in time of ammunition and missiles to Ukraine and assist the EU countries to restock their arsenals. Through the introduction of specific measures, including a financing of 500 million euros, the ASAP aims to boost EU production capacity to address the current shortage of weapons and their components. The legislation was adopted with 446 votes to 67, with 112 abstentions.

All amendments presented by the Pd and the S&D group to block the re-routing of EU recovery and cohesion funds to finance the armaments production were rejected.

The effectiveness of the regulation will be assessed by mid-2024, and will take into account the security environment at that time. Then, a decision will be taken on a possible extension of the measures and the allocation of a supplementary budget.

– foto Agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).