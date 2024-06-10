LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The European parliamentary elections sent shockwaves into the Labour Party which was left reeling from various scandals, not least the fraudulent privatization agreement of three state hospitals which has led to the arraignment of former PM Joseph Muscat, three former Ministers and the former Chief-of-Staff at the Office of the Prime Minister. The gap between Maltàs two main parties was reduced to three per cent, completely defying the pre-election polls. In 2019, Labour won the European elections by a whopping majority of 42,600 votes over the PN and in the 2022 general election obtained a 39,400 majority. While the Labour Party secured the popular vote, it lost around 75% of its 2019 majority and conceded a European Parliament seat. The Nationalist Party narrowed the gap by an impressive number. The Labour Party has with a majority slashed to 8,454 votes and one less seat. Nationalist MEP and European Parliament President Roberta Metsola won the highest number of votes ever by an MEP candidate. She has polled a record-breaking 81,130 votes. EP President Roberta Metsola, David Casa and Peter Agius were elected for the Nationalist Party while Alex Agius Saliba, Daniel Attard and Thomas Bajada will represent the Labour Party as MEPs.

Labour obtained 117,805 votes while the Nationalists obtained 109,351. 269,551 people cast their vote in the European Parliament election on Saturday, with turnout for the entire election week reaching 72.82% of registered voters, according to the Electoral Commission.

