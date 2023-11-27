Tunisian forces dismantled migrant smuggling network to Italy

Trapani - Italy, Trapani - September 13, 2023 Mediterranean sea. Banksy rescue ship Louise Michel Rescue ship Louise Michel disembarks 68 people after being ordered to abandon search for a boat in distress. Italian Authorities ordered the crew to abandon the search for a boat in distress with 44 people aboard, who had been in contact with the Emergency hotline, Alarmphone. (Trapani - 2023-09-13, LM/ROPI) p.s. la foto e' utilizzabile nel rispetto del contesto in cui e' stata scattata, e senza intento diffamatorio del decoro delle persone rappresentate

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Tunisian security units dismantled a network involved in migrant smuggling. This was confirmed in a statement issued by the Tunisian National Guard.
“Security units in central Tunisiàs Sidi Bouzid Province managed to dismantle a criminal network active in the smuggling of migrants of different African nationalities,” adding “this network transports these people to the southeastern province of Sfax for illegal immigration attempts toward Italy.”
The crackdown came against the backdrop of Sfax’s coasts becoming a significant departure point for illegal migrants attempting to reach the Italian island of Lampedusa.
Situated 80 km from the Tunisian coastline, the island of Lampedusa is often the first stop chosen by migrants for their sea voyage toward Italy.

– Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma –

(ITALPRESS).

