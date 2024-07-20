VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Foreign and local travelers at Malta International Airport faced up to 10 hours delay in a crowded departure lounge as a global IT outage led to a series flights delays.

Some 85% of all flights at the Malta International Airport have been impacted by a global IT outage, with passengers looking out for a space to sit in the airport, which is already operating at maximum capacity this summer.

In a statement, Malta International Airport said multiple airlines were experiencing “network disruptions” affecting numerous airports worldwide, including in Malta. “As a result, delays are expected. Please be assured that we are working diligently to manage the situation with minimal disruption,” it said.

Airlines, banks, TV channels, and other businesses worldwide were scrambling on Friday to deal with one of the biggest IT crashes in recent years, caused by an update to an antivirus program.

Around 85% of yesterday’s flights to and from the airport have been affected, resulting in delays to process passengers for their flight or subsequent slot changes,” the Malta International Airport said.

Although MIA’s IT systems were not affected by the outage, the IT team was monitoring the situation closely with the impacted airlines to ensure their systems become operational as soon as they are restored.

– Photo xf3/Italpress –

(ITALPRESS).