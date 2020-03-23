The Archbishop’s Curia of Malta has announced that Pope Francis’ apostolic visit to Malta at the end of May has been postponed.

In a short statement, the Curia said that “considering the current situation in the world, and in agreement with the authorities and the Catholic Church in Malta, the pastoral visit of Pope Francis to Malta and Gozo has been postponed. A new date will be determined later. The bishops of Malta and Gozo would like to take this opportunity to invite Catholics to keep Pope Francis in prayer. ”

Pope Francis was due to visit Malta on May 31, 2020 and preparations were well underway.

(ITALPRESS/MNA).