Tg Sport – 7/4/2022

7 Aprile 2022

In questa edizione:
- Lazio, fissato prezzo per Milinkovic Savic
- Inter, Tevez in visita ad Appiano Gentile
- Pogba, quale futuro?
- Ferrari, Binotto: "Red Bull favorita"