TRIPOLI (LIBIA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Libya faces being badly affected by the conflict in Sudan if urgent actions are not taken by the authorities. Sudan is Africa’s third biggest country and what happens there matters, to its neighbours and to the wider world. The stern warning came from the Head of the Military Organization and Administration Authority in southern Libya, Abdelsalam Al-Busaifi. He said that the ongoing clashes in Sudan will have an impact on the situation in Libya unless quick and serious steps are taken to avoid such repercussions. Al-Busaifi appealed to the authorities in the east and west, to quickly contain the situation now, close the borders and assign military forces to protect them and prevent any infiltration, in addition to using reconnaissance planes at Al-Kufra Airport. He also pointed out that the southeastern region adjacent to the northern regions of Sudan would be the most affected if the clashes extended to Libya. He said there is fear that the current military clashes in Sudan may result in a long-term war, and stressed that Libya should follow Chad’s decision to close all borders. The Sudanese capital Khartoum has been witnessing fierce clashes since Saturday morning between the Sudanese army, which is under the authority of the head of the Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, and the Rapid Support Forces, which are under the control of Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemetti. The two military men at the centre of the crisis both served under the previous president, Omar al-Bashir, until they turned on him in 2019, after months of pro-democracy protests. They have large numbers of troops; Burhan has the regular military – around 120,000 strong – while the RSF has as many as 150,000, with a fearsome reputation for violence. They were part of a transitional administration that was supposed to pave the way for a democratic government. But in 2021 Gen Burhan staged a military coup, putting all that on hold.

photo credits: www.agenziafotogramma.it