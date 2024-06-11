ABAT (MOROCCO) (ITALPRESS) – Slovenia welcomed the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as “a good basis for reaching a definitive and consensual solution” to the regional dispute around Western Sahara, under the auspices of the United Nations Secretary General and of his personal envoy. This position – as reported by the Map Express website – was expressed in the joint press release published following the talks, which took place in Rabat between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad, Nasser Bourita, and the Deputy Prime Minister Slovenian Minister and Minister of Foreign and European Affairs, Tanja Fajon. Slovenia reiterated its country’s continued support for the process carried out under the auspices of the UN and welcomed, in this regard, Moroccòs serious and credible efforts to reach a mutually effective, realistic, pragmatic and lasting political solution. acceptable and based on compromise on the issue of Western Sahara, is underlined in the joint press release. The two ministers, adds the same source, expressed their common position regarding the exclusive role of the United Nations in the political process, reiterating their support for the resolutions of the UN Security Council, including resolution 2703 of 30 October 2023. They reiterated their countries’ support for the efforts of the Personal Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General to advance the political process on the basis of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, as well as their support for Minurso. This constructive position by Slovenia, the 16th European Union country to support Moroccòs Autonomy Plan, is part of an international dynamic that has seen more than one hundred United Nations member countries provide their support for this initiative.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Map –

