LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Alarm Phone confirmed that 13 migrants lost their life while trying to escape from Tunisia to reach Italy. Said that it was informd that a boat with around 41 migrants had fled from Tunisia, but it never established direct contact.

Alarm Phone added that a survivor reported that 13 people died, and the rest of the survivors were returned to Tunisia.

Meanwhile, Tunisia has foiled 26 attempts by illegal immigrants to reach the Italian shore by crossing the Mediterranean Sea. This was confirmed by the Tunisian National Guard Spokesman Houcemeddine Jbabli. He said Tunisiàs maritime guards thwarted these attempts off the country’s eastern and central-eastern coasts on Monday and Tuesday.

According to the spokesman, 656 illegal immigrants, including 134 Tunisians and 522 people from sub-Saharan African countries, were rescued from sinking boats by the maritime guards during these operations.

Tunisia is one of the most popular transit points for illegal immigration to Europe. The number of undocumented immigrants attempting to reach Italy via Tunisia has been on the rise, despite the strict measures taken by the Tunisian authorities to tackle illegal immigration.

credit photo agenziafotogramma.it

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]