MILANO (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The first Tunisian nurses from a group of 76 have arrived in Italy and will fill the hospital postitions made available by the GSD (San Donato Group) in support of the important initiative carried out in collaboration with the Italian Foreign and Home Affairs Ministries.

“Bilateral cooperation in health training must be encouraged, and the arrival of these nurses from Tunisia will mark the beginning of a cooperation that will see nurses be trained in the Italian language and culture to bring added value to both Italy and their country,” said the President of GKSD Kamel Ghribi declaring “it is also a legal and forward-looking response to the migration challenge which is a big issue for both Italy and Tunisia. It is proof that legal emigration can work.”

Ghribi, who is the promoter of this initiative, thanked all the Italian Government officials that contributed to realizing the project.

