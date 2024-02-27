LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A group of migrants is expected to disembark at the port of Catania after being rescued last night.

The German NGO Sea Watch confirmed that its vessel Sea-Watch 5 rescued 45 migrants who were onboard an unseaworthy boat. “The survivors are safe and cared for by our team on board,” added the NGO. Sea Watch commented that they are on their way to Catania.

– credit photo Sea Watch –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo [email protected]