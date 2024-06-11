ROME (ITALPRESS)- The Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, visited Morocco where he met his counterpart Abdelouafi Laftit and the Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs, Ahmed Toufiq. “Morocco – said Piantedosi – is a friendly country of Italy and is a solid point of reference both in the Mediterranean and Atlantic areas, for stability and ability to manage security and migratory challenges”. The Italian Government is working to prevent and combat the action of human traffickers in the main countries of origin and transit, to strengthen legal migration channels, and to enhance assisted voluntary repatriations to the migrants’ countries of origin.

The cordial meeting – the Interior Ministry said – was also an opportunity to discuss various topics such as security in an anti-terrorism perspective, through the strengthening of collaboration between the police forces, the fight against drug trafficking and cooperation between the police of fire for the management of natural disasters. Particular attention was paid to the activities of individuals suspected of proximity to terrorist circuits, the exchange of experiences on the methods adopted to encourage de-radicalization paths, and the fight against religious extremism.

During the meeting with the Minister of Habous and Islamic Affairs, Piantedosi underlined “that Morocco is an authoritative example of openness and tolerance, proof of which is the numerous important interreligious dialogue initiatives of which Rabat is the protagonist”. The minister also informed Minister Toufiq of the agreement signed by the Ministry of the Interior with the European Commission, for the financing of a program intended for the professional training of migrants for subsequent inclusion in Italy.

(ITALPRESS).

– Photo credit: Agenzia Fotogramma –

