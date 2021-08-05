LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The new ferry service from Malta to Augusta will be suspended following a legal challenge before the Sicilian authorities by another competing operator.

The competing operator objected to Pontès use of Augusta port for which the company had applied last November. The operator does not operate to Augusta port. Local competitor Virtu Ferries, which was not mentioned by Ponte Ferries, said that it had not filed any legal challenges. Tickets for Ponte Ferries’ fast ferry catamaran service to Sicily went on sale on 23 June, with one-way trips starting from as little as 9.99. However, Ponte Ferries announced that customers who have booked ferry trips in the coming days will be offered an alternative travel arrangement as the company has chartered an aircraft. They will also be given a free voucher for car rental. Alternatively, customers can claim a refund and will, in addition, be given a voucher to use the service for free over the next 12 months. A spokesman for Ponte said: “Pontès objective from the start has been to offer an alternative ferry service to Sicily for customers who want value and a choice of operators, and we remain committed to fulfilling our mission”.