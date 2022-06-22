LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – The association representing Maltàs football Premier League clubs will start formal talks with former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to appoint him as its chairman. The decision follows a vote which took place on Tuesday night among the 12 members of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association.

While a number of football clubs were strongly opposed to the possibility of being represented by Muscat, it is understood that Valletta and Gudja are exploring of submitting alternative candidates.

If appointed as a Chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association, this would be Muscat’s first public role since he resigned from Prime Minister following widespread protests in 2019 linked to the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. During his final speech in Parliament, Muscat expressed his desire to contribute to the Maltese sporting community. The Malta Professional Football Clubs Association was formed last year, with the aim of running the Premier League, currently managed by the Malta Football Association.

