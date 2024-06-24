ROME (ITALY) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A new “Morocco-branded” humanitarian operation to bring humanitarian medical aid to the population of Gaza was launched today, as explained in a statement released by the Moroccan Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

King Mohammed VI, as president of the Al Quds Committee (Jerusalem), has in fact given instructions to launch the second humanitarian operation aimed directly at the Palestinian population of Gaza. Forty tons of health products containing, in particular, devices for the treatment of burns and surgical and traumatological emergencies, and top quality medicines intended in particular for children and the elderly, we read in the press release. Last March, Morocco was in fact the first country in the world to bring humanitarian aid directly to the population of Gaza by land, through Ben Gurion airport since the outbreak of hostilities. Also in this second operation, Moroccan aid will be transported via the same land route, explains the statement, underlining how the sovereign will take charge of a large part of this aid from personal funds.

