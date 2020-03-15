Last night there were three other positive cases of people with coronavirus who arrived Malta from abroad for a total of 21 cases. Meanwhile, the father of the Italian girl, who was the second coronavirus positive patient in Malta, was confirmed that he had recovered from the disease.

According to the Maltese health authorities, the first confirmed case tonight was of a 23-year-old migrant worker who had been in Dublin in Ireland between 7 and 10 March. The first symptoms of COVID 19 began on 11 March. When he returned to Malta, he was in contact with his family, who are in quarantine.

The other case is of a 20-year-old student who was also in Dublin in March and returned on the same flight. Maltese health authorities are identifying other people, mainly students, who possibly made contact with the patient because he went to the University after he arrived in Malta

The third confirmed case is of a young man, 22 from Portugal, who was in Madrid in Spain. He returned to Malta for business on March 10 together with his girlfriend and three days after started feeling the first symptoms. He immediately went into quarantine. His partner had minor symptoms, but was confirmed negative.

Meanwhile, three people were found violating the mandatory quarantine to control the spread of Covid 19. Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci said that the Maltese government is carrying out necessary checks on people. So far, 722 medical tests have been done on people who have returned to Malta from abroad and have shown symptoms of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne has announced the government’s preparations for local hospitals. More than 600 beds are already available for patients who may be positive for coronavirus.

