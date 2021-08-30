LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Yorgen Fenech, the businessman accused as the mastermind behind the assassination of Maltese investgative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, has pleaded not guilty of fraud and money laundering accusations between April and October 2019.

The accusations are linked to a Maltese company. Two business associates of Fenech, Joseph and Nicholas Cachia who have also been charged, have also pleaded not guilty to the charges. Joe Cachia, 67 owns three racehorses abroad.

Nicholas Cachia, 46, was mentioned recently in court as the man whom Fenech was discussing his plans to escape from Malta to Sicily to reach France.

