TRIPOLI (LIBYA) (ITALPRESS) – “I think everyone sees that for this Italian government the Mediterranean is a priority. There cannot be the Mediterranean without Italy and Libya together. This is also the reason why we have improved our cooperation a lot in these two years”. This was declared by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in her speech at the Trans-Mediterranean Forum on Migration in Tripoli.

On migration “we need a 360-degree approach”, explained Meloni. The priority is “to fight human trafficking, one of the major crimes in the world according to the United Nations, these are traffickers who make money by using peoplès desperation without guaranteeing them respect for human rights: we cannot allow this.”

For Meloni “illegal migration is the enemy of legal migration. In Italy it has happened in recent years. We have not been able to legally let in many people because we have too many illegal migrants”.

“The problem of migration cannot be solved if we do not go to its origins” and it is important “to create a new cooperation between Europe and Africa”, she added. “I don’t think,” she stated, “that the charitable approach is the right one. The indiscriminate and violent approach is definitely the wrong one. The right way is equal strategic cooperation, and by bringing investments that solve problems for both”.

Then Meloni gave the example of energy resources, also speaking of the need to “concentrate efforts on a strategy that binds our destinies for the future. It is something, she added, that we want to grow together. Italy has decided to set a good example with the Mattei plan for Africa”.

