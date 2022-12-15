LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS) – Former Italian football player Michele Marcolini is Maltàs new National Teams Head Coach. The appointment was announced by the Malta Football Association. Marcolini, 47, will assume his new role as of the 1st of January 2023, until the end of 2024.

Michele Marcolini played for a number of football clubs in Italy, including Bari, Torino, Atalanta and Chievo Verona, and with junior Italian National Team selections. Marcolini has coached several Serie B and C teams and won the Coppa Italia Serie C with piemontese club Alessandria in season 2017-18. Maltàs FA President Bjorn Vassallo said: “we are very pleased that Michele Marcolini has accepted our offer to become the new National Teams Head Coach. We have gone through a thorough process to arrive at this decision. His profile fits the requirements set by the Association, focused on the long-term development of our elite football players. The Malta FA’s priority is to ensure that its technical project proceeds as planned in line with our strategy to achieve a unified game philosophy for all the National teams”. Vassallo added “besides his coaching qualifications, Marcolini brings a wealth of football experience having played in the top tiers of Italian football for almost two decades”. Michele Marcolini will be joined by Davide Mandelli as Assistant Coach. Mandelli is also a former player who started his football career with Monza, and then moved on to play for Serie A and Serie B clubs Torino, Siena and Chievo Verona. Following retirement, he followed Marcolinìs footsteps and assisted him in a number of clubs where he worked as a football manager. Mandelli will join the current technical staff as of 1st January 2023.

Coaches Marcolini and Mandelli will be presented to the local media in the next days.

