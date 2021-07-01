LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese swimmer Neil Agius, 35, has broken a world-record after completing a swim from the island of Linosa to Gozo on Wednesday night, in a marathon swim that began last Monday.

Agius had originally planned a 153km swim across the Strait of Sicily, from the coastal town of El Haouaria on the tip of Tunisiàs Cape Bon to the Sicilian resort of Kartibubbo. The plan had to be changed due to weather conditions in Tunisia. The Linosa-Malta route is somewhat shorter than the original plan to cross the Strait of Sicily, though its 130km length is still above the world record of 125.6km for the longest continuous and unassisted swim in 52 hours. Agius was set to conclude his swim in Malta, but the route had to be shifted north and end in Gozo instead due to currents. Agius finished his marathon in Xlendi Bay where a crowd of supporters gave him a heròs welcome. The first to hug him was his girlfriend Lara Vella, who just before starting the marathom had proposed to marry him. Thirty-two crew members on 5 sailing boats and 2 rhibs accompanied Agius along this challenge. Through his swim, Agius seeks to raise awareness about sea pollution through the NGO ‘Wave of Changè. The Maltese public is encouraged to collect 1 million pieces of plastic that would end up in our seas.

