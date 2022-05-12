VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The authorities at the Malta Freeport have intercepted a record 1,494kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of around 300 million euros.

The 50 bags with 1,494 1kg blocks of cocaine were intercepted at the Freeport Scanning Facility in a container which was transporting bananas from Colombia, en-route to the Slovenian port of Koper. The port of Koper, located on the North Adriatic, is a potential transit point for South American cocaine and North African cannabis destined for Western Europe.

The Drug Squad of the Malta Police Force has launched an investigation, and a magesterial inquiry has been opened.

Malta Customs has repeatedly broken its cocaine seizure records in recent years: having seized 750kg of cocaine in 13 separate operations in 2019. One seizure took place in 2020, though it alone saw the confiscation of 612kg of cocaine, and another seizure last year saw the confiscation of 740kg. A new record had been set last month, with the interception and seizure of 800kg of cocaine at the Freeport.

– photo xf3/Italpress-Mna –

(ITALPRESS).