LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government has confirmed that a multi-billion underground metro project is not a priority, despite a proposal that was unveiled two years ago by the government itself. The metro project with an estimate of €6.2 billion was not included in the Budget for next year presented in parliament by the Minister of Finance Clyde Caruana. Maltese Prime Minister admitted “it is not at the top of our priorities,” adding “there are still studies ongoing and it is one of the possibilities or alternatives that we are considering”. In October 2021, the government published the proposal for an underground metro that would operate through 25 stations around Malta. According to studies by London-based consultants, Arup Group, it would take 15 to 20 years to build.

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma