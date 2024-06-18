Malta’s high education level below the EU average

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) (ITALPRESS) – According to a study by Eurostat, Maltàs high education level is below the EU average with 40.8% of the country registering a low education level.
In the EU, 31.8% of people aged 25-74 attained a high educational level, with Malta coming below average with 28.1%.
European countries were assessed on the education level attained by each population aged 25-74, according to data collected in 2022.
On average, 23.3% of Europès population have attained lower education (primary/lower secondary). Malta, with 40.8% of its population, stands fourth among countries with the highest percentages of their populations with low education, with Turkey taking first with 61.8% of its population.
When it comes to young people (25-34) attaining tertiary education, Malta (42.4%) stands just above Europe’s average (42%).

