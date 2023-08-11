LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The employment rate in Malta for young people following their graduation from tertiary level is one of the highest amongst the EU countries. This results from a report published by the the European Union’s statistics office; Eurostat. According to Eurostat figures, last year 91% of all new Maltese graduated were in employment. The highest rates were registered in Germany (92%) and the Netherlands (93%). On the other hand, Italy, Romania, and Greece are the three countries whose graduates struggle the most to penetrate the job market. During 2022, 82% of European young people aged between 20 and 34 who graduated, found employment. Eurostat said that the rate for this group of individuals increased by 7% between 2014 and 2022, with the pandemic being the only stumbling block. However, the figures also show that last year Europe registered a new record, surpassing the 81% figure registered in 2018. The rate of male graduates in employment around Europe was slightly higher than that of females with just over two percentage points. This is also due to the demand in the job market, and the trends in subject choice, where more men than women tend to graduate in sciences and technology. However, it was also observed that this difference was the smallest on in the last 8 years. In Malta, the difference between the gender is minimal, with young women graduates in employment standing at 0.3% more than their male counterparts, at a rate of 90.9%.

– Photo: Agenzia Fotogramma –

