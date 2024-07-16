LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta saw the steepest rise in population in the EU in a decade despite having the 27-country bloc’s lowest fertility rate. According to published Eurostat figures, between 2013 and 2023, Maltàs population increased by almost a third, and nearly all of that growth is due to migration. Maltàs population reached 563,000 by the end of 2023, after growing by nearly 21,000 in the space of a year.

Malta has the lowest fertility rate in the EU, with women, on average, giving birth once in their lifetime. While Maltàs birth rate is 1.08, France has a total fertility rate of 1.79 live births per woman. Between January 2013 and 2023, the EU’s population rose 7.5 million (or 1.7%); net inward migration was the driving factor behind this growth. The rate of population increase during this period was highest in Malta and Luxembourg, with their populations increasing overall by around a quarter (28.3% and 23%, respectively). Population numbers fell in 10 countries. The biggest decreases in percentage terms were in Bulgaria (down 11.5%) and Croatia (down 9.6%).

