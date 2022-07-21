LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – According to official statistics from the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC), Malta currently has the highest COVID-19 death rate in the EU with a death rate at 36.8 deaths per one million people.

Since the start of the pandemic, the increase in deaths have mostly been confirmed two weeks after the increase of positive cases in the commuity. The total number of deaths linked to the pandemic in Malta is 778.

Statistics from the ECDC also show that Malta has a positive rate at 40.6 per cent, which is one of the highest in Europe. The positive rate has been growing for weeks, with the total number of active cases stands at 5,228.

Earlier this month, the number of new confirmed positive cases increased dramatically, however, as from this week, the daily number of new cases has dropped below 200 new cases.

– photo agenziafotogramma.it –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com