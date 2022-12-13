LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The President of Malta George Vella appealed for further discussion on the controversial draft bill reforming Maltàs abortion legislation. In his speech on the occasion of Maltàs Republic Day, President Vella declared he is hoping for a solution that would address all concerns the bill has raised. “I feel that these are very particular circumstances and I should convey my hope that with the ongoing discussions, a solution which duly addresses all the points being raised by the different stakeholders in this debate will be found,” the President said.

The parliamentary debate came to an end yesterday and a vote on the bill in its second reading is scheduled for next Monday.

The bill, is proposing an article to the Criminal Code which states that provisions criminalising abortion do not apply “when the termination of a pregnancy results from a medical intervention aimed at protecting the health of a pregnant woman suffering from a medical complication which may put her life at risk or her health in grave jeopardy”.

The Nationalist opposition, experts and activists are opposing the bill, with the Opposition will present amendments at committee stage.

The government has already said that amendments would be introduced including decisions on the termination of a pregnancy would be taken by a conference of two or three doctors in a bid to minimise the potential for abuse.

President Vella is not ready to sign the bill as it is presented by the government, and he is waiting for the final version of the bill before taking his final decision.

– photo Department of Information –

(ITALPRESS).

