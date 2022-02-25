VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – On the same day the Vatican announced that Pope Francis, 84 had to cancel his travel trips for a period of time due to his acute gonalgia, the Vatican published the details of the Popès planned visit to Malta between Saturday 2 and Sunday 3 April

Pope Francis will arrive in Malta on Saturday 2 April at 10am, and following the arrival ceremony at the Malta International Airport he will driven to the President’s Palace in Valletta, to meet President George Vella.

A meeting is also scheduled with the Maltese Prime Minister who will be known after the 26 March general election. Pope Francis will also be meeting with the highest authorities of the country and the diplomatic corps.

An activity for young people organised by The Malta Catholic Youth Network will organise an activity for young people in St. Georgès Square, Valletta.

On Saturday afternoon, the Pope will depart the Grand Harbour aboard a fast ferry to Gozo where he will lead a prayer meeting at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Blessed Virgin of Tà Pinu. Afterwards, the Pope will return to Malta.

On Sunday morning, after a private meeting with the Jesuits at the Apostolic Nunciature, the Pope will visit St. Paul’s Grotto in St. Paul’s Basilica, Rabat.

At 10:15am the Pope will celebrate Mass in Floriana which will also include the Angelus prayers.

Before leaving Malta, Pope Francis will visit migrants at the Peace Laboratory run Father Dionysius Mintoff in Hal Far. The visit is taking place upon the Popès own request to meet migrants during his visit to Malta.

Pope Francis will then be driven to the Malta International Airport where a departure ceremony will be held before the Pontiff will fly back to Rome.

During this Apostolic visit, the Pope is expected to give two speeches and two homilies during which he will deliver his message to Catholics and to the people of Malta and Gozo.

