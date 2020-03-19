The Archbishop of Malta Mons. Charles J. Scicluna declared that considering the present circumstances caused by the coronavirus, it seems very difficult that the pastoral visit by Pope Francis will take place as previously announced on 31 May. When he was asked during an interview on the Church radio station, Mons. Scicluna added that there is no official communication of any cancellation yet.

Malta is almost in complete lockdown. The government has suspended all mass events throughout the island and as from Friday midnight all air traffic to Malta will be suspended for an indefinite period. The Archdiocese of Malta has cancelled all masses, and churches are only open for individual prayers.

(ITALPRESS/MNA)