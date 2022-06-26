VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese judicial authorities have opened a magisterial inquiry following the arrest of two young foreigners. The arrest took place on Saturday evening after the Maltese police confiscated a significant amount of drugs on the catamaran upon its arrival in Valletta from Pozzallo.

The police said the people under arrest were a 24-year-old man from Moldova and an 18-year-old girl from Russia.

They were arrested by the Anti-Drug Squad Police as soon as they got off the catamaran. The police had received some information and searched the car. The cocaine was found in the petrol tank and was distributed in 25 packs for a value of approximately 2.2 million euros.

– photo credit: Police of Malta –

(ITALPRESS).