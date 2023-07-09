Malta to issue an international call for renewable energy at sea

LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese government will be issuing an international public call for wind turbines and solar panels at sea. This was announced by the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela during a meeting he had with young people in which he discussed a number of subjects of national importance, including the renewable energy sector and the environment. Robert Abela said that the international call aims to aid Malta to keep diversifying its energy sources for cleaner air and to reach the European Union’s goals on clean energy.
He added that this will be done alongside the second interconnector project and the joint cooperation agreement with Libya on an interconnector supplying renewable energy.
The Maltese Prime Minister stated that next week Parliament will discuss the Act that will establish Exclusive Economic Zones, meaning zones outside territorial waters where Malta will hold jurisdiction. These zones will then be used for the generation of renewable energy. (ITALPRESS).

Foto: Agenzia Fotogramma

