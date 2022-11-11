LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela described Malta as a pioneer within the European Union as the Maltese government is committed to include an anti-SLAPP into Maltese law, besides harsher penalties for crimes against journalists.

Abela made the declaration during a meeting with Teresa Ribeiro, the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europès representative on media freedom. He added that following the recommendations made by a Committee of Experts on the Media Sector, three draft laws that increase protection for journalists were presented in Parliament. Abela emphasised that his government is committed to ulterior consultation and will remain committed to reforms as it believes freedom of expression and the mediàs role are important in a democratic society.

Following the assassination of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia five years ago and the recommendations by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Public Inquiry, the Maltese government came under increased pressure both locally and internationally to implement a number of reforms to strengthen the institutional framework, good governance and even the media sector.

Teresa Ribeiro thanked the Maltese Prime Minister and his Government for the open dialogue with the OSCE, while noted the work done and which is continuing in favour of strengthening the freedom and important functions of the media.

– photo Department of Information –

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com