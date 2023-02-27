LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – A 56-year-old Italian man was sentenced to 14 years in prison and fined 28,000 after he admitted to importing 10 kilograms of cannabis into Malta four years ago. A 56-year-old from Syracuse, was arrested in November 2018 after he came to Malta from Sicily by Catamaran. The Customs Officers carried out an intensive search after a customs dog smelled something suspicious.

The Police took the car into the garage and following a search, the drug with a market value of 20,000, hidden in the doors was found. The Sicilian had admitted to the charges before the trial began and the sentence of 14 years imprisonment was given after an agreement between the Prosecution and the Defense representing the Sicilian.

