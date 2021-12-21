LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has registered the second highest number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic. The local health authorties confirmed that during the last 24 hours, 386 new cases were detected as the number of new Covid-19 cases continued to rise. So far, Malta has not detected any cases of the Omicron variant.

With 71 confirmed recoveries, the number of active cases is now up to 2,505 including foreign students amongst them around 17 from Italy. They arrived in Malta last month as part of the ‘Erasmus Plus’ project. So far, Malta has not detected any cases of the Omicron variant.

40 patients are presently receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, of whom five are still in the intensive care.

The local health authorities confirmed that around 5,000 people are currently quarantined due to COVID-19 and the number is set to increase So far, a total of 1,016,374 vaccine doses had been administered, including 175,395 booster doses.

The pandemic has claimed 471 lives in Malta to date.

