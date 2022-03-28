LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Labour Party Leader Robert Abela, 44 was sworn is as Maltàs Prime Minister on Monday morning. He is the eighth prime minister since Maltàs Independence. The oath of office was conducted by President George Vella in the presence of outgoing ministers, Labour Party officials and the prime minister’s family.

Thousands of Labour Party supporters gathered in the streets of the capital city Valletta particulary around the Presidential Palace and the Office of the Prime Minister, greeting Robert Abela who was accompanied by his wife and daughter.

After the ceremony, Abela appeared on the palace balcony and then walked from the Palace to his office in Auberge de Castille.

The Cabinet is expected to be sworn in on Tuesday.

The Labour Party won by a majority of 39,474 votes. Labour secured 55.1% of the votes while the opposition Nationalist Party got 41.7% of the votes, 123,233 votes in total. Saturday’s election recorded a historically low turnout of 85.5%, down from 92% in 2017.

(ITALPRESS).

Vuoi pubblicare i contenuti di Italpress.com sul tuo sito web o vuoi promuovere la tua attività sul nostro sito e su quelli delle testate nostre partner? Contattaci all'indirizzo info@italpress.com