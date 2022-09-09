LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Maltàs Prime Minister Robert Abela and President George Vella have joined international leaders in expressing grief at Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

In a tweet, Robert Abela expressed his condolences to the Royal Family and recalled the special connection the Queen had with Malta. “Malta joins the rest of the world in mourning the death of HM The Queen Elizabeth II. As monarch and Head of the Commonwealth, she was loved by all.” He also reminded the brief period the Queen had spent living in Malta. “We will always remember her fondly, especially living here as a young princess,” Abela said.

The President of Malta George Vella tweeted: “On behalf of the government and people of Malta I salute the memory of Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty leaves a strong legacy within the Commonwealth. We will all cherish her special bond with Malta.”

Malta and Gozo were memorable by Queen Elizabeth and she always considered the time spent between 1949 and 1951 as among the happiest years of her life where she could live a relatively a normal life. Of the 100 countries she visited during her reign, she said publicly that Malta was one of her favourite countries.

Throughout her reign, Elizabeth visited Malta and Gozo several times in 1954, 1967, 1992, 2005 and 2007 when together with Prince Philip, the couple also celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in Malta. The Queen’s last visit overseas was in Malta when in November 2015 as the Head of the Commonwealth countries, when the CHOGM was held in Malta. She wanted the last country she visited to be a country which held a special place in her heart.

She is also the only Queen of Malta, having served as Maltàs head of state between its independence in 1964 and the adoption of a republican constitution in 1974.

