LA VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – The Maltese health authorities confirmed 221 new coronavirus cases on Thursday as 153 patients recovered from the virus. This is the highest number of positive cases in the last five months.

No deaths related to coronavirus have been reported in the last 24 hours. So far, 471 deaths were confirmed due to the pandemic.

The number of active cases is at 1600, of which 20 are being treated at Mater Dei hospital. Three patients are in the intensive care unit.

To date, the health authorities have administered 1,005,114 vaccine doses of which 165,403 are booster doses.

