VALLETTA (MALTA) (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Malta has registered one of the highest number of death cases due to COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

The Maltese health authorities confirmed that in the last 24 hours, five persons lost their life while positive for coronavirus – four women aged 70, 77, 82 and 92, and a 77-year-old man. A total of 548 people died while Covid positive since the start of the pandemic.

102 patients are still being treated for Covid in hospital, of whom eight are in intensive care.

In Wednesday’s update, the health authorities said that 342 new cases were found. The number of active cases stands at 8,970.

Recently, the Maltese Prime Minister Robert Abela said that he is convinced that Malta is in the final stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. “We are at the last bend, and at this stage it is crucial to encourage people to take the booster jab to protect themselves, their families, and those around them”. He added that having a high rate of vaccination will allow the authorities to relax the restrict measures and getting closer to normality.

The health authorities have also confirmed that 1,179,961 vaccine doses have been administered to date, 313,060 of which are booster doses.

(ITALPRESS).

