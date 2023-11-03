LA VALLETTA (ITALPRESS/MNA) – Warm weather continued to hit Malta with the first day of November recorded the highest temperature ever registered.

The Meteorological Office confirmed that the peak temperature was of 29.1°C as stable weather conditions contributed to the record high temperature.

The unusually warm weather has led some schools to postpone the annual change to winter uniforms until later this month.

The record-breaking temperature was significantly higher than the maximum average temperature for November, which traditionally stands at 20.8°C.

“Wednesday started with a minimum temperature of 18.9°C, which is nearly 4°C above the average minimum climate norm for November,” a spokesperson for the Meteorological Office said.

The Meteorological Office said that temperatures are expected to fall to 25°C on Friday and then to 22°C on Saturday.

A mixture of sunny and partly cloudy conditions is expected over the next week, with temperatures hovering around 25°C from Sunday.

Last month was the driest October for over hundred years with farmers are struggling to battle insects and a lack of water.

